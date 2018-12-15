Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Kering (KER) a €510.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €510.00 ($593.02) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €430.00 ($500.00) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. HSBC set a €610.00 ($709.30) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Societe Generale set a €505.00 ($587.21) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €440.00 ($511.63) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €605.00 ($703.49) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €507.47 ($590.08).

Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

