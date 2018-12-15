Deutsche Bank (DBK) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DBK. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Cfra set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nord/LB set a €9.55 ($11.10) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. equinet set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.83 ($11.43).

FRA:DBK traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €7.85 ($9.13). 10,446,978 shares of the company traded hands. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a one year high of €18.49 ($21.50).

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

