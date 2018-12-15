Deutsche Bank Lowers Wynn Macau (WYNMF) to Hold

Deutsche Bank cut shares of Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYNMF opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Wynn Macau has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $3.98.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

