Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Receives $47.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. Wolfe Research downgraded Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. Stephens began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE DVN opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $605,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Devon Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Devon Energy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.