DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,431 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,028,874 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $477,644,000 after purchasing an additional 705,072 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 164.8% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 569,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,075,000 after purchasing an additional 354,331 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $43,671,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $36,654,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 25.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,383,000 after purchasing an additional 246,169 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM opened at $120.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.03 and a beta of 0.55. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $152.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.72 million. DexCom had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, insider Jacob Steven Leach sold 47,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.95, for a total value of $6,852,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,731,431.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $48,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,156 shares of company stock worth $16,267,376. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Stephens upped their price target on DexCom from $170.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on DexCom to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on DexCom to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

