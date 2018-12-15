Diego Rotsztain Sells 39,250 Shares of Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) Stock

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) General Counsel Diego Rotsztain sold 39,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $288,095.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 148,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,984.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:GCAP opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $325.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.10. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.77 million. Gain Capital had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 25.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Gain Capital’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on GCAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Gain Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Gain Capital in a report on Friday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCAP. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Gain Capital in the second quarter worth about $2,277,000. Weber Alan W grew its position in Gain Capital by 22.8% in the second quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 806,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Gain Capital in the second quarter worth about $900,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gain Capital by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.

