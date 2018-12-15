Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,846,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.09% of New Jersey Resources worth $85,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth $115,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $245,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1,398.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth $298,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $51.83.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.11. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $647.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

