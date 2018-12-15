Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 22,814 Shares of Celanese Co. (CE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 766,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,814 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.57% of Celanese worth $87,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Celanese by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 24,554 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,343,000 after purchasing an additional 45,815 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Celanese in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors set a $103.00 target price on Celanese and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.53.

NYSE:CE opened at $86.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.08. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $85.81 and a 52 week high of $119.29. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

