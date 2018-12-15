Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of Cintas worth $86,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $1,784,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Cintas by 601.2% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 57,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 49,175 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 162.4% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 95,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,807,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Cintas by 45.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 52,995 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $169.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $147.38 and a twelve month high of $217.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous annual dividend of $1.62. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 34.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. BidaskClub downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price target on Cintas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.75.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

