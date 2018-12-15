Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) Holdings Cut by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIOD. ValuEngine downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Diodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $176,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $940,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 607,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,396,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,241. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.17. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.48 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

