Direct Line Insurance Group (DLG) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 361 ($4.72) to GBX 366 ($4.78) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 407 ($5.32) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 378 ($4.94) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 391.50 ($5.12).

LON DLG opened at GBX 307.50 ($4.02) on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 332.28 ($4.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 411.30 ($5.37).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance products, such as business, van, and landlord insurance products for small and medium-size entities.

