Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.22 Million

Distributed Credit Chain (CURRENCY:DCC) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. During the last week, Distributed Credit Chain has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Distributed Credit Chain has a market cap of $2.22 million and $1.81 million worth of Distributed Credit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Distributed Credit Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Bibox, Allbit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Distributed Credit Chain alerts:

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000059 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000166 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000102 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain Profile

Distributed Credit Chain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2015. Distributed Credit Chain’s total supply is 3,420,291,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,758,849 tokens. Distributed Credit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Dark_Crave. The Reddit community for Distributed Credit Chain is /r/dccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Distributed Credit Chain’s official website is dcc.finance. The official message board for Distributed Credit Chain is medium.com/@dcc.finance2018.

Buying and Selling Distributed Credit Chain

Distributed Credit Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, FCoin, Bibox, DEx.top, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Distributed Credit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Distributed Credit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Distributed Credit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Distributed Credit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Distributed Credit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.