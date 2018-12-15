DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $32.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. DLH had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 1.38%.

DLHC opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.20. DLH has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $6.70.

Get DLH alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DLH stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 0.68% of DLH worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of DLH in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “DLH (DLHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/dlh-dlhc-releases-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-03-eps.html.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.