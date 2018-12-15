Dock Trading Down 10.4% This Week (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Dock has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $149,876.00 worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Dock token can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00031041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.02139127 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00141460 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00173916 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031424 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031360 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Dock was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,403,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official website is dock.io. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io.

Dock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Binance, CoinBene, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

