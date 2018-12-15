Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $247.13 million and approximately $13.50 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitsane, BX Thailand, FreiExchange and QBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00735629 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00022162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00001360 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00013291 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 117,417,650,448 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Fatbtc, Bitbns, Exrates, Tidex, Novaexchange, Crex24, Graviex, QBTC, BCEX, BX Thailand, Indodax, Stocks.Exchange, Bit-Z, Cryptomate, Ovis, FreiExchange, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, Tux Exchange, Instant Bitex, YoBit, CoinEgg, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Bits Blockchain, BitFlip, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Bleutrade, C-CEX, Livecoin, Kraken, Coinbe, Koineks, Cryptohub, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Gate.io, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, BtcTrade.im, Bitsane, Mercatox, Exmo, Tripe Dice Exchange, BTC Trade UA, CoinEx, C-Patex, CoinFalcon, Coinsquare, Upbit, cfinex, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

