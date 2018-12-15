Dollar General Corp. (DG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $0.00

Brokerages predict that Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) will announce sales of $6.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Three analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.53 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $6.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $25.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.42 billion to $25.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.18 billion to $27.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 74.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Dollar General by 73.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.98. 2,250,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,721. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $85.54 and a 1-year high of $118.45. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

