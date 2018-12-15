Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $224.13 Million

Analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to post $224.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $229.04 million and the lowest is $218.35 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $209.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $879.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $873.38 million to $884.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $914.80 million, with estimates ranging from $902.49 million to $933.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 162,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 183,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,732,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,450,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,811,000 after acquiring an additional 112,228 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 6.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.46. 930,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $41.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

