Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (DPG)

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of DPG stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

About Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

