DXC Technology (DXC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $57.46

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.46 and last traded at $58.26, with a volume of 88444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.15.

DXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

In related news, CEO John M. Lawrie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $235,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,616,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,010,000 after buying an additional 122,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,616,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,010,000 after purchasing an additional 122,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,819,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,502,000 after purchasing an additional 319,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,091,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,647,000 after purchasing an additional 663,791 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,079,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,498,000 after purchasing an additional 763,407 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

