Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,736 Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,469,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1,614,724.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,477,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477,303 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,429,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,806,000 after acquiring an additional 238,854 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,997,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,508,000 after acquiring an additional 61,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,858,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,022,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody acquired 1,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,493.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $59.36 and a one year high of $76.02. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $862.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

