Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 7,900 Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 267.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $80.33 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.09 and a twelve month high of $104.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $177.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

In other Jack in the Box news, VP Carol A. Diraimo sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total value of $36,729.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,601.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Goebel sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $154,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,154 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

