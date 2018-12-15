Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $612,000 Position in ABM Industries, Inc. (ABM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,483 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,601,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,650,000 after purchasing an additional 332,496 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,861,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ABM Industries by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,993,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,786,000 after purchasing an additional 537,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ABM Industries by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,766,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,557,000 after purchasing an additional 675,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ABM Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,729,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,467,000 after purchasing an additional 100,823 shares in the last quarter.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti lowered their target price on ABM Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other news, SVP Dean A. Chin sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $94,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABM opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.72. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/dynamic-technology-lab-private-ltd-has-612000-position-in-abm-industries-inc-abm.html.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. It offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical solutions, and parking.

Further Reading: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.