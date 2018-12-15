Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $632,000 in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (CCMP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 378.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Ananth Naman sold 7,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $731,886.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,368.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $578,601.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,664.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $94.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.27. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $89.19 and a 12 month high of $123.76.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $156.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.65 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 21.59%. Cabot Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital set a $123.00 target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $632,000 in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (CCMP)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/dynamic-technology-lab-private-ltd-invests-632000-in-cabot-microelectronics-co-ccmp.html.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit (IC) devices in the semiconductor industry in chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) process. It provides CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.