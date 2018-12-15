Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.59

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.59 and last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 21712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%.

In other Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund news, insider James C. Camp bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $28,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGIF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund by 41.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund by 15.3% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 617,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 82,161 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,331,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,486,000 after purchasing an additional 68,250 shares during the period.

