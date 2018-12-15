East West Bancorp (EWBC) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Morgan Stanley

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $76.00 price objective on East West Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $395.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.25 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $649,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $724,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 107.6% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 482,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,476,000 after purchasing an additional 250,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

