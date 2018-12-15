East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

EWBC has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $76.00 price target on East West Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $73.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $395.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.25 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 34.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $108,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 138.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $202,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

