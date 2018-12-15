Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

DEA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,426. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.59 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

In related news, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,602.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 16,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 53.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 14.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 51,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 25.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth about $764,000.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

