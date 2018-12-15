easyJet plc (EZJ) Insider Andrew Findlay Purchases 13 Shares

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Andrew Findlay bought 13 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,104 ($14.43) per share, for a total transaction of £143.52 ($187.53).

Andrew Findlay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 22nd, Andrew Findlay bought 13,000 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,134 ($14.82) per share, for a total transaction of £147,420 ($192,630.34).

On Monday, November 12th, Andrew Findlay bought 13 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,227 ($16.03) per share, for a total transaction of £159.51 ($208.43).

On Wednesday, October 10th, Andrew Findlay bought 12 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,208 ($15.78) per share, for a total transaction of £144.96 ($189.42).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 1,102 ($14.40) on Friday. easyJet plc has a 12 month low of GBX 977.38 ($12.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,698.69 ($22.20).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a GBX 58.60 ($0.77) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from easyJet’s previous dividend of $40.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Citigroup upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,059 ($26.90) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) target price on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reduced their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,993 ($26.04) to GBX 1,659 ($21.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,525.73 ($19.94).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

