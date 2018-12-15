Eaton M. Scripps Acquires 32,978 Shares of E. W. Scripps (SSP) Stock

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) major shareholder Eaton M. Scripps acquired 32,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $550,732.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,051,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,566,529.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eaton M. Scripps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 26th, Eaton M. Scripps purchased 27,976 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,651.68.

Shares of SSP stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,531. E. W. Scripps has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $18.44.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. E. W. Scripps’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

SSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial set a $19.00 price target on E. W. Scripps and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut E. W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Gabelli initiated coverage on E. W. Scripps in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on E. W. Scripps in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. E. W. Scripps has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,581,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,588,000 after buying an additional 65,986 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

