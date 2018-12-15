eBay (EBAY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. FIX lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. eBay has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. eBay had a positive return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 33,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $983,647.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,246.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $99,468.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,501.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,165. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth $106,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 15,439.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.