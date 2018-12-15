EduCoin (EDU) Price Tops $0.0001

EduCoin (CURRENCY:EDU) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. EduCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $349,357.00 worth of EduCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EduCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EduCoin has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.54 or 0.01938939 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00452029 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00022309 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00010623 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00019155 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00015091 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00167541 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008801 BTC.

EduCoin Token Profile

EduCoin (CRYPTO:EDU) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2017. EduCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for EduCoin is www.edu.one. EduCoin’s official Twitter account is @PReducoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EduCoin

EduCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EduCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EduCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EduCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

