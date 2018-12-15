Egretia Price Hits $0.0004 (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. During the last week, Egretia has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Egretia token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinEx, OKEx and IDEX. Egretia has a market cap of $1.20 million and $164,816.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.02079601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00140835 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00172617 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031709 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031723 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia’s genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,285,274,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io.

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

