Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Eldorado Resorts worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 282.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Tomick bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.83 per share, for a total transaction of $30,681.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.91 per share, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,938.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,700 shares of company stock worth $470,881 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ERI opened at $36.44 on Friday. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,643.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $487.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Eldorado Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price objective on Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

