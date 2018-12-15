Elias Sabo Acquires 25,000 Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Stock

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) insider Elias Sabo bought 25,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $355,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 585,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,506.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CODI opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.55. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $448.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.17 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 3.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CODI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 162,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 27,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,247,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 99,932.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 657,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 656,555 shares during the period. 34.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/elias-sabo-acquires-25000-shares-of-compass-diversified-holdings-codi-stock.html.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.