Elite Wealth Management Inc. Has $559,000 Holdings in Boeing Co (BA)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33,433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,561 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,928,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,989,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,675 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,415,662 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,488,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,959 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $328,421,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,134,934 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $380,782,000 after purchasing an additional 521,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $318.75 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $293.01 and a 12 month high of $394.28. The stock has a market cap of $184.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.81%.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boeing from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Societe Generale set a $409.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $387.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.21.

In other Boeing news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

