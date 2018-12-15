Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) PT Set at $75.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) has been assigned a $75.00 price target by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

NYSE:EBS opened at $60.96 on Thursday. Emergent Biosolutions has a 52-week low of $42.67 and a 52-week high of $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adam Havey sold 22,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $1,404,135.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,983.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $85,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,661,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,458 shares of company stock worth $9,196,598 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,603,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,029,000 after buying an additional 288,252 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 30.3% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 219,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,446,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,029,000 after buying an additional 288,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 44.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,731,000 after buying an additional 78,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 28.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 22,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

