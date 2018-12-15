Empire (EMP.A) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Barclays

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target increased by Barclays from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Empire from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised shares of Empire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Empire in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.67.

Get Empire alerts:

EMP.A stock traded up C$0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching C$29.03. 872,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,151. Empire has a 1 year low of C$17.43 and a 1 year high of C$26.34.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.