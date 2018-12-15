Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 67 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $138,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $134,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 148.6% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $207,000. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,301.81.

In other Alphabet news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $95,276.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,092.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.04, for a total transaction of $12,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,434.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,435 shares of company stock worth $97,794,636 over the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,042.10 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $980.64 and a 12 month high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $740.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

