Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (EEQ) Position Lowered by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,248,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 81,540 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge Energy Management were worth $13,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEQ. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Management in the second quarter valued at about $12,236,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Enbridge Energy Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,955,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge Energy Management by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 771,239 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Enbridge Energy Management by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 612,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Enbridge Energy Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EEQ opened at $10.71 on Friday. Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $14.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge Energy Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Enbridge Energy Management Profile

Enbridge Energy Management, LLC, through its limited partner interests in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P., owns and operates a portfolio of crude oil transportation systems in the United States. Its principal crude oil system is the pipeline transporter of oil production from western Canada and the North Dakota Bakken formation.

