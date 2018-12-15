Encore Wire Co. (WIRE) Stake Lowered by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 6.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,633,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter worth about $1,026,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 4.9% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,068,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,187 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.70. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $58.70.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.42. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 3.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price objective on Encore Wire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wire and cable products for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cable for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

