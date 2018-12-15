Endeavour Silver’s (EDR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EDR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$3.20 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Pi Financial dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Sunday, October 14th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$2.69 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of C$2.27 and a 12-month high of C$4.40.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.109999998439716 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.