Energizer (ENR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENR. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.10.

ENR stock opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84. Energizer has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $65.57.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Energizer had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 549.70%. The company had revenue of $457.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $58,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,199.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.64 per share, with a total value of $456,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 38,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,822 and have sold 3,000 shares valued at $180,570. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Energizer by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

