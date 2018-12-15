Engility Holdings Inc (EGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Engility Holdings Inc (NYSE:EGL) will announce $462.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Engility’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $471.83 million and the lowest is $443.47 million. Engility reported sales of $464.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Engility will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Engility.

Engility (NYSE:EGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Engility had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $471.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EGL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Engility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Cowen set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Engility and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Engility in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Engility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Engility from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Engility currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of Engility stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $30.69. 88,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,893. Engility has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Engility by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,675,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,299,000 after purchasing an additional 106,087 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Engility by 12.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,143,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,028,000 after acquiring an additional 123,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Engility by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Engility by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,070,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Engility by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 688,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Engility Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies.

