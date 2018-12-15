Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,116 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price objective on Enterprise Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.84 per share, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,908 shares in the company, valued at $87,462.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Q. Arnold bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $45,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFSC opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $39.89 and a 1 year high of $58.15.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/enterprise-financial-services-corp-efsc-shares-bought-by-united-services-automobile-association.html.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.