Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $15.03 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,405 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $15,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 122.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $483.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.58.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $314.55 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $249.17 and a 12-month high of $388.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. Biogen had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 25.87 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/envestnet-asset-management-inc-has-15-03-million-holdings-in-biogen-inc-biib.html.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.