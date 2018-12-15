Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $16.82 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,548 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $16,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,583,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,735 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 553.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 601,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,185,000 after acquiring an additional 509,066 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,950,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,315,000 after acquiring an additional 472,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,102,000 after acquiring an additional 374,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,973,000 after acquiring an additional 202,883 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.33.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 47,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $6,328,919.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,945,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 8,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $879,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,256 shares of company stock valued at $43,588,422 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

