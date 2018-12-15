EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Stake Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 596,776 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 60,755 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $76,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2,366.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 464.4% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $317,198.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,533,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $100.08 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $96.54 and a one year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $142.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

