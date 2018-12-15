EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,492 Dominion Energy Inc (D)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 40.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,028,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 29.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,146,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,097 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 299.0% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,238,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,298,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,399,000 after acquiring an additional 511,844 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $30,691,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

Shares of D stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $85.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.18.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.78%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

