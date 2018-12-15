EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $765,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Stock

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 152,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 31,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FE opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $39.88.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a positive return on equity of 24.42%. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

