EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $490,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 450.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,607,000 after purchasing an additional 323,802 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 853,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,656,000 after purchasing an additional 141,005 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,508,000 after purchasing an additional 111,444 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 469,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,630,000 after purchasing an additional 91,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,663,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $104.38 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $104.05 and a 1-year high of $125.36.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/ep-wealth-advisors-llc-takes-490000-position-in-vanguard-extended-market-etf-vxf.html.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.